30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 10: Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson was born on December 21, 1948 in Washington, D.C. After strong appearances in critically acclaimed films like Do the Right Thing, Menace II Society, and Jungle Fever, Jackson’s star in the mainstream rose through his role as Jules Winnfield in 1994’s Pulp Fiction. He has been a meme-generating, quote-making machine through appearances in films like Jurassic Park, Deep Blue Sea, and Snakes on a Plane. Jackson is also famous for his recurring roles as Mace Windu in the Star Wars universe and as Nick Fury in the MCU, and received an Honorary Academy Award in 2022.

(Warning – I tried to find a SFW video clip for this prompt but, it’s Samuel L. Jackson…that was a fool’s errand)

Let’s chat about Samuel L. Jackson! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

