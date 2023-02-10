Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Eight

Deputy Boba ran into Tapioca County Sheriff’s Office, partly to escape the February weather, but also because she had news. Big news.

“Sheriff!” Boba said. “You’re not going to believe this. They caught one, they actually caught one!”

“Caught what?” asked Sheriff Craggy, who in this scene is played by, oh I don’t know, Tommy Lee Jones. “Whoever stole the ceramic Jesus from First Presbyterian? Feh, I’m guessin’ that was just dumb-ass teenagers. It’ll turn up wherever they go to smoke their drugs.”

“No, a lycanthrope. The town caught an honest to goodness werewolf!”

“Bullshit,” said Craggy.

“I’ll show you!”

The sheriff rubbed his face, then pushed himself out of his chair with a Lee Jonesian grunt. “Fine,” he said, putting on his cowboy hat. “Show me”.

They got in Tapioca’s only functioning police cruiser, a 1971 AMC Javelin, and drove it out to the cornfields. There, laying in the road, was a circular disc of wood, mangled and splintered.

“What in tarnation is that supposed to be?” said Sheriff Craggy as he got out of the car. “That don’t look like no werewoof to me.”

“It’s a wheel of previous RPs,” said Deputy Boba. “See, normally you would spin it to get an RP, but–“

“Now that don’t make a lick o’ sense.” He nudged the wheel with his boot. “The hell is an are-pee?”

A series of horrified screeches cut through the air.

“Ya hear that?” said the sheriff, pulling out his service revolver. “It came from the cornfield.”

“All units!” Deputy Boba shouted into the walkie-talkie-thing that cops wear on their shoulders. “Backup needed at …” she stopped when she remembered that Tapioca didn’t bother naming any streets beyond the town square. “Aw hell, just keep driving until you hear the screaming.”

They followed the sound of gnashing teeth and tearing flesh until they found the corpse. Or, corpses, to be more specific. The body parts belonged to a long washed up hair metal band wearing clothes from the movie Quadrophenia tossed in shredded, bloody piles.

Indy (MODLEY CRÜE) has died. He was a Town Low-Post Vigilante.

“What a mess,” said Craggy. “This is worse than when they made me star in that terrible Fugitive sequel.”

Players

Goat Grump Hoho (in for Tiff) Lamb Moolissa Pablo Queequeg Ralph Side Indy – Town Low-Post Vig, Died N7 Mustard – Vanilla WOLF, Died D7 Eleanor – VT, Died N6 Anna aka “PersistingDeviation” (in for Spooky) – VT, Died D6 Chum – Town Trapper, Died D5 Beinggreen – VT, Died N4 Forever – Town Neapolitan, Died N4 Jam/Lut – Jester, Died D4 MSD – Town Doctor, Died N3 Copywight – Vanilla WOLF, Purged D3 Lindsay – WOLF Backup, Purged D3 Marlowe – VT, Purged D3 Raven – Town JOAT, Purged D3 Josephus – Town Mailman, Died D3 Rim – VT, Died N2 Cop – Town Friendly Neighbor, Died N2 Narrow – VT, Died N2 Stars – VT, Died D2 Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 4 Wolves

Backup – Inherits the role of the first roled wolf to die.

1 0 Independent

Jester – Your objective is to be voted out on day 2 or later. If you achieve this, you win along with whichever faction wins the game; if you don’t, you lose.

10 1 Roled Town

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Roleblocker / Tracker) – 1x Role Investigator, 1x Roleblocker, 1x Tracker (see who the targeted player visits, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.

Mailman – Can send someone a message each night.

Doctor – Each night you can protect someone from being killed.

Neapolitan – Each night you can choose a player, and you’ll be told whether or not they’re Vanilla (but not their alignment).

1x Trapper – Each night you can set a trap on a player; if someone visits them, the visitor gets killed (it doesn’t block whatever action they may have been performing though). If nobody steps in the trap it’s not spent.

1x Low-Post Vigilante – Each night you’ll be given the names of the 3 players that posted the fewest comments that day, and you can try to shoot one of them (or save the shot for later).

12 4 VT

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Goat for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Saturday, February 11

TODAY IS KiLo (Town must kill a wolf today or the game will be over)

