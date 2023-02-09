Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 9

Today’s contestants are:

Mira, a writer, at age 9 was on “Antiques Roadshow” with an interesting shoe;

Scott, an associate professor of history, has written books to help professors use film to teach; and

Dan, a high school history teacher, collects baseballs, but not by shoving kids aside. Dan is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,799.

Jeopardy!

SOUTH AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY // MUSIC FOR SHARKS // LIFE LINES // “WORLD” // ON THEIR FAST FOOD MENU // PUT IN YOUR ORDINAL

DD1 – $1,000 – “WORLD” – These 5 words complete the Robert browning “God’s in his heaven–” (Dan lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Dan $1,000, Scott $1,000, Mira $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: Dan $5,200, Scott $1,200, Mira $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

EPONYMS // AMERICAN HISTORY // OSCAR-WINNING WOMEN // AUTOBIOGRAPHIES // CHEMISTRY // YOU’RE ON THE WORLD MONEY

DD2 – $2,000 – EPONYMS – This type of airtight seal comes from the Greek name of the Egyptian god of learning, known for magical powers (Mira wagered “just $2,000” (in the words of Ken) and dropped to $11,000 vs. $10,400 for Dan.)

DD3 – $2,000 – CHEMISTRY – Cerium & yttrium are 2 of these elements that despite their name, are abundant on our planet (On the last clue of DJ, Dan added $500 to his score of $11,600 vs. $10,600 for Mira.)

The players seemed determined to avoid finding the last DD, but it finally wound up with Dan, who made a tiny bet to ensure the lead going into FJ at $12,100 vs. $10,600 for Mira and $5,600 for Scott.

Final Jeopardy!

THEATER HISTORY – In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage

Only Mira was correct on FJ, adding $4,000 to win with $14,600.

Final scores: Dan $2,999, Scott $2, Mira $14,600.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one recognized a photo of comedian Pete Holmes, which helps explain why his CBS sitcom last season was quickly cancelled.

Clue selection strategy: All six top-row clues were chosen while one or both DDs were still available, including a $400 clue being picked when the only other one on the board was a $2,000 clue with DD3 still out there.

Ken’s Korner: Like all kids, Ken’s favorite part of school was when they wheeled the TV into the classroom.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “all’s right with the world”? DD2 – What is hermetic? DD3 – What is rare earth? FJ – Who is Peter Pan?

