2022 Avocado Snubbie Awards: The Voting

Thank you to every who participate in our voting on the 2022 Snubbie Award Nominees. I think we have a healthy set of contenders in each category, and now you get to upvote to decide who takes home the Snubbie in each category.

Nominees were selected based on the Top 5 upvoted films in each category. More than 5 were allowed in the case of ties I didn’t want to break. I set 3 votes as the absolute minimum to earn a nomination. If somebody made a submission but didn’t upvote themselves, I still counted that as a vote (But not always for my own submissions).

The only submission that was disqualified despite receiving enough votes for a nomination was “Apartment for Sale” from Tar for Best Original Song. Apologies if anyone takes grievance with this disqualification, but as I don’t believe “Apartment for Sale” qualifies as a real example of song writing, I did not want it to take a spot away from another potential nominee. Please do not cancel me for this.

Below in the comments will be the nominees in each category. Please do not add more films, simply vote for your preference among these nominees. I encourage plenty of discussion and advocating for your favorites. I will allow at least two weeks of voting before announcing winners.

Nomination Leaderboard

Nope – 10

RRR – 10

Prey – 9

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 7

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 7

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – 6

The Batman – 5

The Menu – 5

The Northman – 5

Aftersun – 4

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – 4

The Banshees of Inisherin – 3

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 3

Decision To Leave – 3

Tár – 3

Turning Red – 3

