Seriously, dinner is in 10 minutes, I gotta get this done before then. Ready, set, GO!

Good!! I mean, I hope they have someone covering the costs for them, but I think this is great!

But them calling us all kinds of slurs and shit is fine. Because we are always expected to be the bigger people.

Speaker McCarthy says he told Biden to not use “extreme MAGA Republicans” in his speech. “I don't think that's appropriate comment that the President should make. I've expressed that to him in private and we've had discussions about that as well,” McCarthy told reporters — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2023

Everything is Turkey and Syria continues to be devastating.

2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.



Before vs Now. pic.twitter.com/vAtIWhmlsA — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) February 6, 2023

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...