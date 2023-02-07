Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (2/7)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This year is the anniversary of Groundhog Day.

Looking back, Bill Murray has had an interesting career, one filled with twists and turns. When he started out, he’s the too-cool-for-you frat boy perhaps best exemplified by Peter Venkman on Ghostbusters. As he grew older, though, he begins taking on this sadder quality. Sophia Coppola and Wes Anderson recognized this aspect and cast him appropriately as a man who seems like all hope had been seeped out of him all these long years.

In Groundhog Day, Bill Murray plays a man doomed to repeat the same day over and over again, caught in a seemingly never-ending loop where every day resets and no progress is ever made. That is until Murray discovers the right way to finally break the cycle so he can finally live.

In honor of Groundhog Day, today’s prompt: What is your favorite film where an unlikable character gets redemption?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...