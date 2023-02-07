30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 7: Keith David

Keith David was born on June 4, 1956 in Harlem, New York City. Much of David’s resume spans science-fiction films like The Thing, They Live, and Pitch Black. David has lent his signature voice to animated shows and films like Gargoyles, Spawn, and Adventure Time, and video games like the Mass Effect and Halo series. Oh and he showed up in the later seasons of a little show called Community that some of you may have heard of.

Let’s chat about Keith David! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

