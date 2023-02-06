a.i. Generated Night Thread

It’s to address the many variables, such as nutritional intake and the balance of microorganisms in the gut that dictate a health-enhancing diet.

Recipes are a good place to start, as are anecdotes about how to tweak what you eat, the academy’s Dr. Walter Willett said.

“This is not going to be one-size-fits-all advice,” he said.

“What works when we look at this, we have this model that is known as the American Heart Association meal pattern — eat more fruits and vegetables, more whole grains, less red meat, less sodium, less added sugar,” he said.

