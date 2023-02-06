Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 6

Here are today’s contestants:

Jesse, a sales executive, was a young English teacher disguised as an older one;

Tanya, a librarian, had students collect fake buffalo chips; and

Matthew, a software developer, found cryptic crosswords to be good Jeopardy! preparation. Matthew is a two-day champ with winnings of $66,000.

Jeopardy!

MONTHS THAT START WITH FEB // WINE TASTING 101 // U.S. MUSEUMS // ADD A LETTER AT THE START // DOCTOR WHO // PARTS & LABOR

DD1 – $600 – MONTHS THAT START WITH FEB – February 1989: Rev. Barbara Harris becomes the first woman bishop in this U.S. church & in the Anglican Communion (Matthew dropped $2,000 from his score of $3,400.)

Scores at first break: Matthew $1,400, Tanya $1,000, Jesse $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Matthew $3,800, Tanya $4,200, Jesse $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

TRAIN ROUTES // HOT TUNES // PRISONERS OF WAR // S-SS-ING THE SITUATION (contains an “s” and a double-“s” // THE ILIAD & THE ODYSSEY // YOU CAN CALL ME HOMER

DD2 – $1,600 – YOU CAN CALL ME HOMER – Last name of Homer, a filmmaker himself as well as father of a creative son; in 2015 there was a retrospective of his work in Portland (Tanya lost $1,000 from her total of $5,000 vs. $9,400 for Matthew.)

DD3 – $1,200 – S-SS-ING THE SITUATION – Unjustifiable, or lacking crucial elements on the field in Dodger Stadium (Tanya added $1,000 to her score of $8,400 vs. $9,800 for Matthew.)

Tanya broke even with small wagers on both DDs in DJ, and Matthew was able to carry a modest advantage into FJ at $13,400 vs. $10,600 for Tanya and $4,600 for Jesse.

Final Jeopardy!

INVENTIONS – 1917’s “Elements of Trench Warfare” said this Old West item was “difficult to destroy” & “difficult to get through”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Matthew added $8,000 to win with $21,400 for a three-day total of $87,400.

Final scores: Matthew $21,400, Tanya $10,601, Jesse $9,199.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Despite Ken’s impression of Elvis, the players didn’t get what the “B” stands for in TCB, “Business”.

DD wagering strategy: With a chance to take the lead on DD2, Tonya opted to go small, which isn’t necessarily a bad play if she was unsure about the category. But on DD3, trailing the champ by only $1,400, she needed to bet enough to give her a decent lead, a move which would have won the game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Episcopal? DD2 – Who is Groening? DD3 – What is baseless? FJ – What is barbed wire?

