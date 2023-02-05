Without him, Bikes Don’t Really Fly: The John Williams Scores Tournament Seeding Round!

You should watch Spielberg’s speech, from where I get the title

Hello! Welcome to the seeding round for the master of musical scores, John Towner Williams. In this tournament, every movie theme of his (that I could find) will be in the running, from Diamond Head to The Fablemans. I have left off sequels: The main score of Star Wars is the same for all nine movies scored by Williams. If anyone objects that I must, absolutely must include Jaws 2 or something, post it I guess?

Also, “main theme” doesn’t necessarily mean “opening fanfare.” I mean, obviously “The Raiders March” is our Indiana Jones entry. That said, if you think I’ve made a wrong choice for movies where I couldn’t find an obvious theme… say, Munich or The Post, let me know.

NB: I am considering running another concurrent tournament for other John Williams pieces like Princess Leia’s Theme, and the Map Room, because I think they should get their day, but I didn’t want this to be just a love-fest for Star Wars and Indiana Jones. I’ll post a poll to see what y’all think.

For this seeding round, I have ordered the scores chronologically, beginning in 1963, when he was 31. This man’s been making music for a long time, yo. I’ll keep this open for a couple of days and see if people think I should run a non-score tournament too, or not.

