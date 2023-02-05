The John Williams No-Main-Themes Tournament Nominations!

Is it silly of me to break this up into two tournaments? Maybe! I just felt like I wanted some of Williams “other” scores to get some love, hence just allowing main themes in the other one.

… But on the other hand, some of Williams’ most iconic music was never the main score of a movie. So have at it! Post “Binary Sunset,” or his Olympic Fanfare, or the theme song he wrote for a tv show. Hell, nominate some of his jazz piano, as last year’s day thread reminded us was a thing: https://the-avocado.org/2022/02/08/the-john-towner-day-thread-2-8/

The only rules are: It must be by John Williams, and it can’t have been the main score of a movie/franchise.

Nominations are open until Wednesday, 2/8, at 10PM Eastern

Here is the link to the concurrent tournament for main theme scores: https://the-avocado.org/2023/02/05/without-him-bikes-dont-really-fly-the-john-williams-scores-tournament-seeding-round/

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...