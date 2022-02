John Towner Williams, born this day in 1932, was a jazz pianist and session musician for a variety of Hollywood movies. He releases a few jazz albums under the names of John Towner and Johnny Williams. His piano playing can be heard in stuff like the Peter Gunn theme, To Kill a Mockingbird, and the first film adaptation of West Side Story.

Oh, and apparently he also composed music for some space movies. Anyway, happy birthday John! And happy posting everyone.

