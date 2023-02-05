30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 5: Regina King

Regina King was born on January 15, 1971 in Los Angeles County, California. Her early acting work included appearances in films like Jerry Maguire, Friday, and several John Singleton films like Boyz n the Hood. King then moved on to larger roles in films like Ray, The Harder They Fall, and If Beale Street Could Talk, the latter earning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. King has an extensive TV resume with shows like 227, SouthLAnd, The Boondocks, and 2019’s Watchmen. King has also done some directing work, most recently the critically-acclaimed 2020 film One Night in Miami…

Let’s chat about Regina King! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

