30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 3: Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher was born on July 1, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. After appearing in the acclaimed film Glory and a few TV gigs, Braugher jumped straight into one of his most iconic roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. He appeared in 98 episodes over the course of the show’s run and won a Primetime Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He’s one of the rare actors to jump seamlessly from drama to comedy, as more recently he’s probably most well-known for portraying Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Let’s chat about Andre Braugher! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...