Friday New Music 2/3

Hello! It's Friday! I unfortunately still have nothing… so here's the list from Consequence of Sound. Enjoy!:

— 2KBABY – Scared 2 Love

— 7Seconds – Walk Together, Rock Together (Reissue)

— Acid Arab – ٣ (Trois)

— Amtrac – Extra Time

— babyfang – In the Face Of

— Best Fern – Earth Then Air

— BLACKWÜLF – Thieves & Liars

— Colony House – The Cannonballers

— Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven

— Fantastic Negrito – Grandfather Courage

— The Go! Team – Get Up Sequences Part Two

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 1—Fall ’79

— Ibex Clone – All Channels Clear

— James Brandon Lewis – Eye of I

— Korn – Requiem Mass

— LOTEC – Squares

— Mackelmore – Ben

— The Men – New York City

— Metal Marty (of Supersuckers) – Metal Mary’s Greatest Hits

— M(h)aol – Attachment Styles

— Miriam Clancy – Black Heart

— Mod Sun – God Save the Teen

— Mol Sullivan – A Little Hello EP

— RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

— Robert Forster (of The Go-Betweens) – The Candle and the Flame

— The Psychotic Monks – Pink Colour Surgery

— Sanguisugabogg – Homicidal Ecstasy

— Say Hi – Elocution Prattle

— Shania Twain – Queen of Me

— Somebody’s Child – Somebody’s Child

— Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel

— SYML – The Day My Father Died

— Tropical Fuck Storm – Submersive Behavior EP

— The Velvet Hands – Sucker Punch

— The WAEVE (Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall) – The WAEVE

— WILSN – Those Days Are Over

— WuW – L’Orchaostre

— Xandria – The Wonders Still Awaiting

— Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

