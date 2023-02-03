Friday New Music 2/3

Hello! It’s Friday! I unfortunately still have nothing… so here’s the list from Consequence of Sound. Enjoy!:
— 2KBABY – Scared 2 Love
— 7Seconds – Walk Together, Rock Together (Reissue)
— Acid Arab – ٣ (Trois)
— Amtrac – Extra Time
— babyfang – In the Face Of
— Best Fern – Earth Then Air
— BLACKWÜLF – Thieves & Liars
— Colony House – The Cannonballers
— Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven
— Fantastic Negrito – Grandfather Courage
— The Go! Team – Get Up Sequences Part Two
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 1—Fall ’79
— Ibex Clone – All Channels Clear
— James Brandon Lewis – Eye of I
— Korn – Requiem Mass
— LOTEC – Squares
— Mackelmore – Ben
— The Men – New York City
— Metal Marty (of Supersuckers) – Metal Mary’s Greatest Hits
— M(h)aol – Attachment Styles
— Miriam Clancy – Black Heart
— Mod Sun – God Save the Teen
— Mol Sullivan – A Little Hello EP
— RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
— Robert Forster (of The Go-Betweens) – The Candle and the Flame
— The Psychotic Monks – Pink Colour Surgery
— Sanguisugabogg – Homicidal Ecstasy
— Say Hi – Elocution Prattle
— Shania Twain – Queen of Me
— Somebody’s Child – Somebody’s Child
— Sunny War – Anarchist Gospel
— SYML – The Day My Father Died
— Tropical Fuck Storm – Submersive Behavior EP
— The Velvet Hands – Sucker Punch
— The WAEVE (Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall) – The WAEVE
— WILSN – Those Days Are Over
— WuW – L’Orchaostre
— Xandria – The Wonders Still Awaiting
— Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy