The Bắc Hà dog is one of the four breeds of dog native to Vietnam. It is not recognized by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale or any other major club.

According to Hmong legend, after arriving to Lào Cai, a dhole came down from the mountains and mated with the female dogs, producing puppies with red fur and especially wild and fierce temperaments. These puppies were the first Bắc Hà dogs.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...