Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 2

Today’s contestants are:

Matthew, a software developer, reads plays such as the hilarious “Titus Andronicus” with friends on Zoom;

Anita, a project management consultant, whose dog was greeted by Patricia Clarkson; and

Patti, a bookseller & retired teacher, has purple hair, to the delight of her granddaughter. Patti is a one-day champ with winnings of $42,200.

Jeopardy!

DWIGHT EISENHOWER // ART-POURRI // SEVEN HEAVEN // “B”+3 // TOUCAN // PLAY THAT GAME

DD1 – $800 – ART-POURRI – In 1786 this artist was appointed court painter to Spain’s King Charles III (Anita won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Patti $400, Anita $2,800, Matthew $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Patti $2,200, Anita $4,000, Matthew $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

BIG RIVER // THE BOOK’S SUPPORTING CHARACTERS // NOBEL-WINNING SCIENTISTS // WORD & PHRASE ORIGINS // POP MUSIC // GETTING CLOSE TO THE END

DD2 – $1,600 – THE BOOK’S SUPPORTING CHARACTERS – Dr. Brodsky & Dim, a Droog until he’s very much not a Droog (On the first clue of DJ, Patti added $2,000.)

DD3 – $800 – BIG RIVER – No respect! Though more than 2,300 miles long, this North American river is still just a tributary (Matthew added $8,000 to his score of $21,400 vs. $10,400 for Anita.)

Matthew already had a big lead when he made a strong wager on DD3 and essentially put the game away right there, heading into FJ at $32,200 vs. $10,800 for Anita and $9,400 for Patti.

Final Jeopardy!

MYTHOLOGY – Poseidon carried off the maiden Theophane & turned her into a ewe; their offspring was the source of this mythical object

Everyone was correct on FJ. Matthew went with a big bet again, adding $10,000 to win with $42,200.

Final scores: Patti $18,400, Anita $18,801, Matthew $42,200.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the American sent into space for a 15-minute suborbital flight on May 5, 1961, after Patti was ruled incorrect with John Glenn, her opponents didn’t jump in with Alan Shepard.

Clue selection strategy: While trailing Matthew by a substabtial margin and DD3 still available, both Patti and Anita chose low-value clues from the category where DD2 had already been found.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Goya? DD2 – What is “A Clockwork Orange”? DD3 – What is the Missouri? FJ – What is the Golden Fleece?

