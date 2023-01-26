The Weekly Music Thread Takes Its Time

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Glyph:

What are your favorite “extended intros” (i.e. one minute or more before the song “proper” begins)?

Obvious choice is obvious, but as an album opener and statement of purpose it’s pretty hard to beat the extended opening of “I Wanna Be Adored”, the first track on the Stone Roses’ 1989 self-titled debut. So many words have been spilled about this album and the opening track in particular already that it seems pointless to say anything more.

But how about “Breaking Into Heaven”, the opening track from from the Roses’ 1994 sophomore album Second Coming?

Yes, much like the rest of the album, here the band tries and ultimately fails to capture the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of their full-length debut. But without comparing the two, this track stands on its own and serves as a great album opener in its own right – though it would be a lot less impressive without that four-and-a-half minute intro. And this song NEEDS the full intro – do not bother with any “single edits” of this track.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...