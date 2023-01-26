Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2023:

Clean Sweep Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season Premiere (MTV)

Killing County (Hulu)

Nikki Bella Says I Do Series Premiere (E!)

Poker Face Series Premiere (Peacock)

Record of Ragnarok II (Netflix)

Snap Season Finale (ALLBLK)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)

The Lair (Shudder)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2023:

Kings of Jo’burg (Netflix)

Lockwood & Co. Series Premiere (Netflix)

Next At The Kennedy Center: The Roots Residency (PBS)

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Shrinking Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Snow Girl (Netflix)

You People (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2023:

Frozen Planet II (AMC+)

Help, My House Is Haunted! Season Premiere (Travel)

Sherri Pappini: I Kidnapped Myself (Lifetime)

Unexplained: Caught On Camera Season Premiere (Travel)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29th, 2023:

Finding Love In San Antonio (UP tv)

Michigan Hell House (Travel)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season Premiere (TLC)

The Other Way: Pillow Talk Season Premiere (TLC)

Vacation Home Nightmare (Lifetime)

MONDAY, JANUARY 30TH, 2023:

History’s Greatest Mysteries Season Premiere (History)

Princess Power (Netflix)

Prisoner Of The Prophet (Discovery+)

The Watchful Eye Series Premiere (Freeform)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2023:

Cunk On Earth (Netflix)

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World (PBS)

Grassroots Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

La Brea Spring Premiere (NBC)

Mongeville Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST, 2023:

My 600-Lb Life Season Premiere (TLC)

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

