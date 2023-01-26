30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 26: Wordplay & Puns

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at the realm of wordplay and puns. This a pretty varied world when you get down to it because you have some really strong wordsmiths like George Carlin in the mix but you can also go for the simplest of jokes that almost become dad jokes. What’s your best and worst when it comes to wordplay and puns?

Bonus Question: Is there a scene in a movie or TV show that plays with this in a way that delights you?

