The Weekly Music Thread Gets the Wrong Impression

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Mrs. Queequeg:

“What artist did you totally misread on your first exposure?”

In my case, based on a number of factors I used to have a very bad impression of Fiona Apple. Even though “Criminal” was an undeniably catchy song, I was stupid enough to buy into the criticism of the music video as “heroin chic” or “exploitative”. Like many others, I misinterpreted the “this world is bullshit” award acceptance speech, and bought into the cover article in SPIN Magazine that made her look like a complete idiot. And then her sophomore album had that ridiculously long title which quickly became a running gag, and as a result I went over a decade before I finally went back and proceeded to discover one of the most talented songwriters of the past thirty years. And as I’ve said before, I’m of the humble opinion that she just keeps getting better!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

