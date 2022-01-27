The Weekly Music Thread Just Keeps Getting Better

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which artists have kept making great music twenty years or more on from their debut? And which ones have managed to equal – or even surpass – their earlier work?

Fiona Apple’s 2020 album Fetch the Bolt Cutters got a lot of well-deserved praise both here at The Avocado (where Apple won the Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album of 2020 at the 5th Annual Pits) and elsewhere. Personally, I think it’s her best album yet, and that Apple is one of those rare artists who both started out strong (with her 1996 debut Tidal) and has actually gotten better with each subsequent release (with the caveat that I much prefer the officially unreleased 2003 version of Extraordinary Machine to the one that came out two years later).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

