30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 27: Unexpected Hero

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

There are just about 900 Pokemon. Some of those you very likely trained intentionally. But I bet somewhere during one of your adventures you stumbled upon a Pokemon that just came out of nowhere to be a surprising linchpin of your team. Let’s celebrate those accidental discoveries today. Who found their way onto your team by accident, but then led you all the way to the top?

Bonus prompt: Is there a Pokemon you were excited about but just don’t love to use?

