The Book Nook Introduces Itself (1/25)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Sometimes it’s just easier to throw a book at people instead of talking to them. I’m sure we’ve all felt that. With that in mind, what book would you use to introduce yourself with, and why?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

