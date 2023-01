It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at sequels to comedies in film or spin-offs when it comes to TV series. What are the best and worst of this and which one was the absolute laziest attempt at a cash grab?

Bonus Question: What comedy do you wish had a sequel?

