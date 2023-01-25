Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Opposites Attract? (01/25/2023)

Allegedly, opposites attract not just in physics, but also in romance. Well, according to some, at least. According to others, it’s not much more than a recipe for a high explosive even at the best of times. What’s your experience/opinion on the matter? Ever accidentally cooked up some romantic TNT and blown some stuff up?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

