All Thing Cricket: January 25th

The Women’s IPL teams have been sold for a total of $572M. The five teams will be based in Ahmedabad, Bengalaru, Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. The player auction will be in February and the first ball will be bowled on March 4th. All games will be played in Mumbai for the 2023 season, This is an historic event for women’s cricket, and I’m really looking forward to watching it.
There are an absolutely bonkers number of T20 leagues going on. Let’s go down the list in order of what I feel like writing about.
BBL: Perth Scorchers won the table with an 11-3 record. They will play Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier match to see who goes straight to the Final to be played on February 3rd. The Sixers got Steve Smith back after he finished his Australia duty, and he promptly hit two centuries in a row. The Eliminator game will pit Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat. The winner will face Melbourne Renegades, who had an uncharacteristically good season and finished 3rd in the table. The winner of that game plays the loser of the Qualifier, and the winner of that plays the winner of the Qualifier in the Final.
SA20: South Africa’s first foray into IPL-style franchise cricket (the teams are all owned by IPL teams – there have been other T20 leagues, but not IPL-related) is a little more than halfway done, and Pretoria Capitals are six points clear over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Mumbai Indians Cape Town has Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer, a nightmare duo to face if I’ve heard one, but are sitting in 5th place. The top 4 teams make the playoffs and the finalists will be determined in 1 seed v 4 seed and 2 seed v 3 seed semifinals. The Final will be played on February 11th in Johannesburg.
BPL: In Bangladesh, Syhlet Strikers has the lead by two points over Fortune Barishal. This league will play an Eliminator, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and Final. The Final will be played in Mirpur on February 16th.
New Zealand Super Smash (Men): Central Districts has a narrow 2-point lead over Canterbury and Otago, with each of them having three games left. The top three make the playoffs, with the top team going through to the Final played on their ground on February 10th.
New Zealand Super Smash (Women): Wellington Blaze. That’s all you need to know. Like Sia, they are unstoppable and win every single game. They are 19-0 since February 2021. Amelia Kerr is the captain, and if I’m putting together a cricket team to save humanity from Armageddon, she will be on it.
International League T20: This is another new IPL-franchise-owned T20 league, played in UAE. Gulf Giants has a slim 1-point lead over Desert Vipers by virtue of a no result, but the Vipers have a better NRR with a game in hand. American Ali Khan is playing on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (he got into a game anyway). This league has the same playoff format as the BPL, and the Final will be on February 12th in Dubai.
Aside from all that, there is the first ever Women’s U19 World Cup happening in South Africa. The Good Old USA was bounced in three games, never getting very close. They showed they have a lot of development to do to get in the neighborhood of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Australia, who they were paired with in Group B. They did better in the 4th place game against Scotland, which they also lost. India will play New Zealand in one semifinal and Australia will play England in a “U19 Ashes” game in the other semifinal. England and New Zealand are both undefeated in the competition. The winners meet in Potchefstroom on Sunday.
In other news, India whitewashed New Zealand in three ODIs and will start a three-T20I series on Friday. India will welcome Australia next with a four-Test, three-ODI series that will run though March 22nd.