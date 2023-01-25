The Clash Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

ime to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Rudie Can’t Fail” (39) vs “Somebody Got Murdered” (12)

Match 2: “Straight to Hell” (35) vs. “This Is Radio Clash” (18)

Match 3: “London Calling” (46) vs. “Death or Glory” (14)

Match 4: “The Guns of Brixton” (39) vs. “Janie Jones” (13)

Match 5: “Rock the Casbah” (32) vs. “White Riot” (26)

Match 6: “Train in Vain” (40) vs. “Career Opportunities” (17)

Match 7: “Spanish Bombs” (42) vs. “The Magnificent Seven” (12)

Match 8: “Lost in the Supermarket” (44) vs. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” (13)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Rock the Casbah” (31) in a close match against “White Riot” (26), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “London Calling” (46) beat “Death or Glory” (14) by 32 votes.

Voting end 27 January, 10 PM EDT

