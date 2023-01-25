Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 25

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

David, an attorney, hit a home run against Senator Obama’s softball team;

Kristina, a youth program coordinator, is ready to use her Swiss passport; and

Troy, a music executive, got up close with LeBron but didn’t challenge him to a game. Troy is a four-day champ with winnings of $137,600.

Jeopardy!

GARDEN VARIETY STORIES // 3-LETTER RESPONSES // HOW DO I GET THERE? // PACINO PLAYED ‘EM // YOU WEAR ME OUT // WE GRADE THAT H-PLUS

DD1 – $800 – 3-LETTER RESPONSES – When it comes to food labeling, the word bioengineered is frequently replacing these 3 letters (Troy doubled to $6,800.)

Scores at first break: Troy $9,000, Kristina $2,000, David $800.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $11,600, Kristina $3,000, David $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOK OF THE YEAR // CLASSICAL IS IN // THE SNL ALUMNUS WHO… // HOW MANY DOTTED LETTERS? // GOOD LUCK // WE’RE ALL COUNTING ON YOU

DD2 – $1,200 – BOOK OF THE YEAR – Mark Kurlansky wrote a book titled this year of the Tet Offensive & 2 American assassinations (David doubled to $9,600 vs. $11,600 for Troy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE SNL ALUMNUS WHO… – In recent years traveled the country on “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour” Tour (Kristina dropped $3,000 from her score of $11,800 vs. $17,200 for Troy and $16,400 for David.)

Troy once again had a big lead after round one, then David got off to a fast start in DJ, stayed very close but couldn’t quite pass Troy, who kept the advantage into FJ at $18,400 vs. $16,400 for David and $9,200 for Kristina.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS – Pskov & Nizhny Novgorod are 2 of the cities that have a fortress called this

Everyone was correct on FJ. Troy added $14,401 to win with $32,801 for a five-day total of $170,401.

Final scores: Troy $32,801, Kristina $9,200, David $18,401.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew “A restaurant with tables on the sidewalk adds H to the menu for a word meaning to irritate by rubbing” was looking for cafe and chafe.

Wagering strategy: Even though Kristina wound up missing DD3, the percentage play would have been to take advantage of the chance to go from third to first with an all-in wager. Also, by betting $0 on FJ, Kristina gave herself no chance to win unless David made a wagering error (which he did not).

One more thing: The first round today marked the fifth consecutive J or DJ round in which Troy scored exactly 17 correct responses. For the record, Troy only had seven correct responses in today’s DJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is GMO? DD2 – What is “1968”? DD3 – Who is Al Franken? FJ – What is Kremlin?

