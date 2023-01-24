95th Academy Award Nominations LIVE Discussion Thread

Welcome to The Avocado’s annual Academy Award nominations live discussion thread! It promises to be another exciting morning, with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Avatar: The Way of Water aiming to be this year’s most-nominated films. You can catch up before the telecast starts with my final predictions, and come back here to watch Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams announce the nominees at the positively normal time of 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT (seriously, last year was at 8:18…why?), live on Youtube:

Join me down in the comments section to discuss, and as always, I’ll try my hardest to post all the nominations live as they are announced!

