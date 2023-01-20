Werewolves: 4th Annual Moonies!!!

Webster’s dictionary defines Werewolf as a person transformed into a wolf or capable of assuming a wolf’s form. This is a perfect definition of all of us gathered here tonight! For you see at one time or another three to six of us have teamed up together to stalk our friends in the night and tear them all asunder!

Me Right Now In Fact

Yes, it is that time of year again! The Moon is in the air, the Serial Killer is on The Roof, and I, I have died on Day 3 once again. It is The Moonies! I love this community and everyone in it! Never before has such a motley assortment of Murderers, Collaborators, Scumbags, Stumps, Medical Examiners, and Screwballs been in one place! This is why our two venerable hosts have organized this little and beautiful awards show just for us!

When I got invited to write the Intro for this year I was both honored and nervous. Honored because I love the game and being able to give back to it feels wonderful. Nervous because how can I live up to the three previous introductions? I hope this introduction satisfies but if I have offended this but this and all is mended; I’m the Cop so if you kill me you can’t hear who I investigated (it was Jake and she is Scum)

Thank you, Wasp! Absolutely encapsulating our weird little hirsute fambly 4 years we’ve been doing The Moonies and how freaking cool is that? Pretty cool, me thinks. It’s been a weird year, for me anyway. I missed out on most of it with all of you while taking a much needed hiatus from the Internets in general and when I came back there were a bunch of new faces to greet me and, jeez louise, was that ever lovely! I am so thankful for you all and the love and companionship we have for each other. Couldn’t ask for better folks to surround oneself with. So let’s do this party! Hang out, have fun, talk shit and trade stories. This weekend is ours to celebrate ourselves, after all

As usual we’ll have awards to hand out, lovingly mined by the ever awesome sic, as well as Vote Threads for Hall of Fame Mod and Player. Vote early, vote often, vote for as many people as you’d like! If you want to take a stroll down memory lane, you can view all the previous winners and award ceremonies here! And marvel at the beautiful art in the header, created by spookyfriend two (three? four? time is impossible) years ago! And since you’re here already, go ahead and sign up for our 200th game: “Oops All Mods”!

We’ll also throw out some prompts, and by all means throw some out yourselves. Just make them bold top level comments.

Guys, Gals, and Non-Binary Pals: be kind to each other and yourselves and have a great fucking time this weekend!!!

Grumos and hoho

