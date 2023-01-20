Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 20

Here are today’s contestants:

Mark. a strategy consultant, withdrew a grad school application in which he won against himself at Jeopardy!;

Eric, a teacher & school administrator, whose daughter was born on the right day and got a silver penny; and

Troy, a music executive, got the seal of approval for his style from Lady Gaga. Troy is a one-day champ with winnings of $27,600.

Jeopardy!

MOONSTRUCK // WHIRLED EVENTS // REPETITIVE MUSIC // “D” ADJECTIVES // SAFE // SOUND

DD1 (video) – $600 – SAFE – Your money is as safe as it would be were it in the bullion depository in this Kentucky site, named for our first Secretary of War (Mark doubled to $9,200.)

Scores at first break: Troy $4,400, Eric $1,400, Mark $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $7,400, Eric $2,000, Mark $10,000.

Double Jeopardy!

AMERICAN LIT // THIS PIECE OF PAPER WLL TELL YOU WHAT TO DO // 2-WORD SCIENCE TERMS // STREET SMARTS // JASON // AS THE FRENCH SAY

DD2 – $2,000 – AMERICAN LIT – Loosely based on historical events, this 1985 Cormac McCarthy novel is subtitled “The Evening Redness in the West” (Troy added $5,000 to his total of $10,200 vs. $10,000 for Mark.)

DD3 – $2,000 – AS THE FRENCH SAY – This 2-word phrase refers to one involved in shameful behavior, perhaps like Dennis the Menace (Leading by $20K late in the game, Troy bet just $1,000 and improved to $30,600.)

Mark doubled up on DD1 to lead after the first round, but it was all Troy in DJ, as he found both DDs and drew off impressively into FJ with $33,400 vs. $10,400 for Mark and $7,600 for Eric.

Final Jeopardy!

TELEVISION – Mike Post combined the sound of a slamming jail door, an anvil & 100 men stomping on a floor for this series that debuted in 1990

Troy and Mark were correct on FJ, with Troy adding just $1,600 to win with $35,000 for a two-day total of $62,600.

Final scores: Troy $35,000, Eric $5,600, Mark $15,201.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: In REPETITIVE MUSIC, no one remembered the Mark Hollis “band band” that in 1982 sang “all you do to me is” Talk Talk.

Wagering strategy: After making a strong all-in bet on his DD opportunity yesterday, in today’s game Troy only bet around half his score on DD2, then went very light on DD3 and FJ despite a substantial cushion to go bigger. As an obviously talented player, it will be interesting to see if this trend of leaving money on the table continues for Troy next week.

One more thing: On FJ, it was sporting of the writers to give a plug to Celebrity Jeopardy!’s time slot competitor on Thursday nights.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Fort Knox? DD2 – What is “Blood Meridian”? DD3 – What is enfant terrible? FJ – What is “Law & Order”?

