30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 17: It’s Saturday Night!

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re going all in on Saturday Night Live, which definitely gets a lot of attention with each new installment. Today, we pretty much want to run the game of things, from best host, favorite lineup, best skit, and let’s throw in what the worst SNL spinoff movie was. And you can also do the opposite of each of those as well. Let’s dig into what works and doesn’t work from one of the longest-running productions out there.

