Creative Endeavors Get Grebe-y

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Horned Grebes! Another winter visitor to the Cape Cod area are the Horned Grebes. These floofy looking birds with their distinctive red eyes come down from the Arctic to search for food and avoid the chill further north. When a Grebe migrates south it’ll lose the “horn” and its’ plumage changes to a non-breeding grey/white seen in these photos. These cute birds always make for great photos

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

Now I’m on Mastodon

What have you been up to creatively?

