The Friday Politics Thread: Kid Tested, Mother Approved

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! Tell me how your week went? Mine was topsy turvey! But today is the beginning of the weekend and that is special indeed so I’ll head into it with a positive attitude!

Today’s Trans Musician is the amazing Breakcore artist known as Sewerslvt! A new friend of mine recommended them to me a few weeks ago and I’ve been hooked ever since. I hope y’all enjoy their eclectic mix of super hard songs and light airy songs.

That’s All she wrote! Remember to follow the rules, be nice to Mayor McSquirrel, Keep better track of your documents, support our local Clamfighter, and be excellent to each other

