Friday New Music 1/13

— AHAB – The Coral Tombs

— Alaskan Tapes – Who Tends a Garden

— Babytron – Bin Reaper 3 New Testament

— Banners – I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not EP

— Belle & Sebastian – Late Developers

— Billy Nomates – CACTI

— Circa Waves – Never Going Under

— COIL – Queens of the Circulating Library (Vinyl Reissue)

— Crooks & Nannies – No Fun EP

— Cymande – Cymande (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Expanded Edition)

— EISREGEN – Grenzgänger

— Eric Clapton – The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II

— feeble little horse – Hayday

— Guts Club – CLIFFS/WALLS

— James Yorkston, Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle

— Joesef – Permanent Damage

— Joshua Radin – though the world will tell me so, volume one EP

— Juni Habel – Carvings

— Leila Moss – Internal Working Model

— Love and Rockets – Express (Vinyl Reissue)

— Love and Rockets – Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven (Vinyl Reissue)

— Margo Price – Strays

— Mick Harvey – FOUR (Acts of Love) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mick Harvey – One Man’s Treasure / Two of Diamonds (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mick Harvey – Sketches From the Book of the Dead (Vinyl Reissue)

— MOLLY – Picturesque

— Myron Elkins – Factories, Farms & Amphetamines

— Obituary – Dying of Everything

— poolblood – mole

— Rozi Plain – PRIZE

— The Subways – Uncertain Joys

— Tycho – Dive (Reissue)

— Unarmed – It’s Like That EP

— Velvet Negroni – Bulli

— Ville Vale (of HIM) – Neon Noir

— The xx – Coexist (Vinyl Reissue)

