Friday New Music 1/13

Hello its friday again! There’s a new Belle & Sebastian album out
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— AHAB – The Coral Tombs
— Alaskan Tapes – Who Tends a Garden
— Babytron – Bin Reaper 3 New Testament
— Banners – I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not EP
— Belle & Sebastian – Late Developers
— Billy Nomates – CACTI
— Circa Waves – Never Going Under
— COIL – Queens of the Circulating Library (Vinyl Reissue)
— Crooks & Nannies – No Fun EP
— Cymande – Cymande (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists (Expanded Edition)
— EISREGEN – Grenzgänger
— Eric Clapton – The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II
— feeble little horse – Hayday
— Guts Club – CLIFFS/WALLS
— James Yorkston, Nina Persson and The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle
— Joesef – Permanent Damage
— Joshua Radin – though the world will tell me so, volume one EP
— Juni Habel – Carvings
— Leila Moss – Internal Working Model
— Love and Rockets – Express (Vinyl Reissue)
— Love and Rockets – Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven (Vinyl Reissue)
— Margo Price – Strays
— Mick Harvey – FOUR (Acts of Love) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mick Harvey – One Man’s Treasure / Two of Diamonds (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mick Harvey – Sketches From the Book of the Dead (Vinyl Reissue)
— MOLLY – Picturesque
— Myron Elkins – Factories, Farms & Amphetamines
— Obituary – Dying of Everything
— poolblood – mole
— Rozi Plain – PRIZE
— The Subways – Uncertain Joys
— Tycho – Dive (Reissue)
— Unarmed – It’s Like That EP
— Velvet Negroni – Bulli
— Ville Vale (of HIM) – Neon Noir
— The xx – Coexist (Vinyl Reissue)