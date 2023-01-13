30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 13: Teen & College Comedies

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the genre of the teenage comedy and the college comedy. There are differences between the two but also a lot of crossover, so we want to hear your best and worst from this, the tropes that you love and hate, and what has really upended this kind of project?

Bonus Question: What work do you think needed a teenage or college comedy version “prequel” to be made?

