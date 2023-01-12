Lovely How I Let My Night Thread Float

“Lovely How I Let My Mind Float” is a track by De La Soul which originally appeared as a B-side on the single for the group’s 1994 single “Ego Trippin’ (Part 2)”, which in turn was taken from De La Soul’s third album Buhloone Mindstate (released the previous year).

Even though it was relegated to B-side status at the time, personally I think it ranks among the group’s best work, with solid production from De La Soul and Prince Paul (and a guest appearance by the late, great Biz Markie).

Optional discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite “B-sides” or otherwise lesser known tracks?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

