Werewolves 199: Death on the Ice Block! Day Four

Thursday Night. Issolboch, South Dakota

Frostyfur was methodically wiping down the bar. Business had been pretty decent but not decent enough to quit their other job.

And their other job was what was on their mind now.

They took a sip of their Artisinal Farm Raised Free Range water as complex layer upon complex layer of possibilities settled on each other creating a gravity defying tower of convoluted suss.

Some things clicked in place: not liking the cut of the Water Tribe’s jib. Others did not and those bugged worse than a bit of gravel in your granola.

They sighed and sipped some more water.

“Nuthin’ left but to take out the trash and follow up on a lead before calling it a night.”

Banging through the back screen door, laden down with a couple of bags worth of garbage, they got the funniest feeling of being watched. Even funnier than the two gigantic chicken legs-

“Hold up. What the f-“

FWOOP!

Frostyfur went in through the front door of the bizarre cabin and straight out through the back snapping their spine on the dumpster below.

“BLAH!!! I DID NOT LIKE THAT ONE NO NOT AT ALL!”

Frostyfur/Eleanor has died. They were Sheriff Kaho/Town Investigator.

In a far flung field The Pheasant waits.

Players:

1) sic- J Dawg VT

2) Lindsay- Ravioli Ambrose Custard

3 spooky- Robin Du’Strata VT

4) Josephus- Weiner Herzog VT

5) Nate- Icee Van Winker

6) Indy- The Fall Guy?

7) Wasp- Icy Winner

8) MSD- Water Tribe LT. DUNBAR, HEAD WOLF

9) Goat- Too Many Goats?- discarded Primus song

10) Moolissa- Chaos Agent in Disguise

11) Eleanor- Frostyfur Sheriff Kaho/ Town Cop

12) Cop- ChatGPT

13) Quee- Melvin and Bobbes

14) jake- The Grim Reaper

15) Malt- Hellboy

16) Kim- James Pattycake VT

17) Cork- Baba Yaga 😹 Ray Kinsella VW

18) Marlowe- Chance Boudoir VT

Roles

Town:

Sheriff Kaho: Town Investigator. Each night will be told if selected player is Scum/Not Scum. The Pheasant will read as Not Scum unless successfully targeted by Baba Yaga.

Mrs. Huntsmanspider: Town Jailer. Cannot jail the same player on consecutive nights. Can jail themselves but their vote won’t count towards the final tally.

The Pheasant: If successfully targeted by the Wolves the Wolf carrying out the kill will die. This is a one time deal and if successfully targeted again they will die like normal. If successfully targeted by Baba Yaga they will join them and carry out the Night Kills. If this happens they will lose their Wolf kill immunity.

Folk of the Land: VT (6)

Scum

Clan of Costner: Wolves (1)

Lt. Dunbar: Lead Wolf. Calls the Wolf kills.

Crash Davis/ Ray Kinsella: VW

Baba Yaga: SK. Picks off as many Folks as they can before y’all kill them too early. See The Pheasant Description for more info

Rules

Order of Actions: Jailing->Investigating->SK targeting->Wolf targeting->Pheasanting

No direct quoting from DMs

Minimum 3 comments a Day

Be nice to each other

Attack arguments not people

Have fun

❤️

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th, AT 10am PST

