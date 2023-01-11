The Book Nook Tweets and Twitters (1/11)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

With Joyce Carol Oates getting attention for one of her Tweets it’s safe to say that social media isn’t for everyone. And that’s fine. However, in a much nicer universe where social media would be used to genuinely communicate with each other, Twitter would probably be a friendlier place as well. So based on that preposition, what author(s) who aren’t currenly on Twitter (alive or dead) would you like to follow on it and why? (thanks to Sic Humor for the suggestion)

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

