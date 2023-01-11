Sports Corner Looks Ahead

With Monday’s insanely one-sided BCS title game behind us, we’ve started a new year of events and championships. Here are some things we can look forward to:

The Super Bowl will be in State Farm Stadium, marking the return of decent NFL football after a terrible season for the Cardinals. (No third straight Super Bowl champs at home.)

The NBA All Star Game will be in Salt Lake City, while the NHL All Star Game is in Miami. The WNBA All Star Game is expected to be in Las Vegas. And the MLB All Stars will meet in Seattle.

March brings the World Baseball Classic, delayed two years by the pandemic, and being played in Tokyo, Taiwan, Phoenix, and Miami. The finals will be in Miami,

The men’s NCAA Final Four will be in Houston; the women’s will be in Dallas.

The PGA Championship will be in Rochester, NY; the US Open in LA; and the British Open in Liverpool

UEFA’s Champions League will end in Istanbul.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will be in both Australia and New Zealand, with the final in Sydney on August 20.

The FIBA Basketball will be shared by The Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, with the final in Manila on September 10.

And of course there is plenty more, sites to be determined.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

