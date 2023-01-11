30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 11: Fart Jokes

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the comedy that goes for the kind of classic and yet simple comedy of fart jokes, bodily functions, and so forth. There’s always a draw to gross-out humor for many and it can be employed well, both in media and in real life. What’s your best and worst examples from stand-up to film to

Bonus Question: What’s your least favorite use of such humor at an inappropriate time?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...