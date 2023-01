Join the Mads from Mystery Science Theater 3000 tonight at 8PM ET for another batch of short subject films that no doubt will educate as much as they entertain. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased here:



https://dumb-industries.com/tickets/anightofshortsx



Tonight’s post-movie Q&A guest is Paul Myers (host of The Record Store Day Podcast, author of Kids In The Hall: One Dumb Guy and A Wizard, a True Star: Todd Rundgren in the Studio, and more.

