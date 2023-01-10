Werewolves 199: Death on the Ice Block! Day Three

The next night. Issolboch, South Dakota

If you build it, they will come…

“If I kill them, they will come, got it!”

What?!? No! If you BUILD it, they will COME!

“Right, if I kill them, you will come.”

I…I don’t even have words. I’m talking about a goddamn baseball field and you…you’re a goddamn homicidal maniac….I’m out of here…

“I got this one, Crash! Be back in a bit!”

“Whatever, ya weirdo. Just don’t forget the wings this time!”

Kinsella stepped out into the cold dark night with their favorite bat in the hands and murder on their mind. Oh this was gonna be a good one! Just cut through old man Louie’s back field and that should take them right about-

“Huuurrrk!”

Out of nowhere Kinsella was grabbed by a giant chicken leg!

“Wait, you’re fucking real?!?”

And with that, Kinsella was shoved through the front door of a very strange cabin and spat out the back door landing on an, unfortunately, up turned rusty pitchfork.

“BLAH!!! THAT IS NOT THE ONE I’M LOOKING FOR! THOUGH I AM GETTING A TASTE FOR THEM!”

Baba Yaga/Cork has died. They were Ray Kinsella/ Vanilla Wolf

In a far flung field The Pheasant waits.

Players:

1) sic- J Dawg

2) Lindsay- Ravioli Ambrose Custard

3 spooky- Robin Du’Strata VT

4) Josephus- Weiner Herzog VT

5) Nate- Icee Van Winker

6) Indy- The Fall Guy?

7) Wasp- Icy Winner

8) MSD- Water Tribe LT. DUNBAR, HEAD WOLF

9) Goat- Too Many Goats?- discarded Primus song

10) Moolissa- Chaos Agent in Disguise

11) Eleanor- Frostyfur

12) Cop- ChatGPT

13) Quee- Melvin and Bobbes

14) jake- The Grim Reaper

15) Malt- Hellboy

16) Kim- James Pattycake VT

17) Cork- Baba Yaga 😹 Ray Kinsella VW

18) Marlowe- Chance Boudoir VT

Roles

Town:

Sheriff Kaho: Town Investigator. Each night will be told if selected player is Scum/Not Scum. The Pheasant will read as Not Scum unless successfully targeted by Baba Yaga.

Mrs. Huntsmanspider: Town Jailer. Cannot jail the same player on consecutive nights. Can jail themselves but their vote won’t count towards the final tally.

The Pheasant: If successfully targeted by the Wolves the Wolf carrying out the kill will die. This is a one time deal and if successfully targeted again they will die like normal. If successfully targeted by Baba Yaga they will join them and carry out the Night Kills. If this happens they will lose their Wolf kill immunity.

Folk of the Land: VT (7)

Scum

Clan of Costner: Wolves (1)

Lt. Dunbar: Lead Wolf. Calls the Wolf kills.

Crash Davis/ Ray Kinsella: VW

Baba Yaga: SK. Picks off as many Folks as they can before y’all kill them too early. See The Pheasant Description for more info

Rules

Order of Actions: Jailing->Investigating->SK targeting->Wolf targeting->Pheasanting

No direct quoting from DMs

Minimum 3 comments a Day

Be nice to each other

Attack arguments not people

Have fun

❤️

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON THURSDAY JANUARY 12th, AT 3pm PST

