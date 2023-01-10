Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (1/10)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Safety Last!, that movie where Harold Lloyd hangs off the clock.

It is an image that’s so ingrained into cinema that directors cannot help but pay homage to it.

Back in the day, Lloyd’s films made more money than those of his contemporaries Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. “He made many more than Chaplin, and his everyman appealed to a wider audience than Keaton,” wrote Roger Ebert.

The moment still plays despite lacking any spoken dialogue. They were masters of physical comedy, combining actual stunts with showmanship to make the audience laugh. Or “clowning”, as one might say.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite moment of physical comedy?

