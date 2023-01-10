30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 10: Slapstick/Physical Comedy

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the comedy that goes for the slapstick and physical variety. There’s a long tradition of comedy like this going right back to the beginning and a lot of levels to how well it can be employed, from the juvenile to more sophisticated. What’s your best and worst from this?

Bonus Question: What’s your favorite movie or TV show from the silent era of this nature?

