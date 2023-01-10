Tuesday’s Politics thread is on day 9 of isolation

As many of you know, I tested positive for Covid on Jan 1st. I had tested 12/30 and 12/31, both negative. I knew I had been around someone on 12/29 who tested positive on 12/30. So I have been on it. Anecdotally, I can report that no one else I’ve been around got it, and I made out like a champ with SheleetaMan on New Year’s Eve. TMI? Too bad, we’re dealing in Covid facts here. And the number one fact is: you are much less likely to transmit it if you have the omicron booster. So get out there and get that booster.

WordPress has booted me out five times now. So this is all you’re getting. Behave.

