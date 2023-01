Nathaniel P Banks was the man elected Speaker of the House after 133 ballots. Voting lasted from December 3, 1855 to February 2, 1856. He also served as governor of Massachusetts, as a Union general in the Civil War, and as a resident director of the Illinois Central Railroad. Ole Nate really got around, and had a wicked moustache to boot. Have a good weekend!

