Ratatat – “Wildcat” (2006)

First heard this groove at a party back in 2010, and instantly felt cooler by proxy. Taken from Classics, the second album by Brooklyn-based band Ratatat, the album is almost entirely instrumental – with the exception of the “large cat-like sound sample” on this track.

And if the standard 4:20 version leaves you wanting more, here’s a version that lasts an hour!

Optional discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite instrumental grooves?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

