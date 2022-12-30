Watch the CLOCK for the New Year with the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! In the blink of an eye, the New Year will be upon us, and soon we’ll all eagerly be watching the clock count down to another 365 days. So to prepare for the holiday, our final Shuffle Thread is on the CLOCK!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Clock” in the title of them! But if simply don’t have the time to search for Clock songs, don’t rush out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time/next year!

